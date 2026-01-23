Defiance County Grand Jury Returns Multiple Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on January 20, 2026:

-CODY D. FLEMING, age 41, 9683 Mark Street, Mark Center, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on January 5, 2026, Fleming failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

-VINCENT E. VANDYKE JR., age 41, 605 Jefferson Ave., Evansville, IN; CASSIDY M. RAINEY, age 27, 605 Jefferson Ave., Evansville, IN. Each was indicted for One Count of Trafficking in Marihuana, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Vandyke was also indicted for One Count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on or about August 27, 2025, during a traffic stop on US 24, in Defiance, Vandyke and Rainey were found in possession of over 200 grams of Marihuana, which was intended for sale. Authorities further allege that Vandyke also knowingly transported or had a loaded firearm in the motor vehicle with him, and the firearm was accessible to him or his passenger without leaving the vehicle.

-GILBERTO MARTINEZ, age 66, 1803 Elmwood Dr., Apt. 10, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on December 4, 2025, on State Route 111, in Defiance, Martinez operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, which resulted in a motor vehicle crash. He also has three prior OVI convictions within the past ten years.

-MARIO D. SMILEY, age 37, 1177 Lieto Lane, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on December 17, 2025, on US 24, in Defiance, Smiley operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and he also knowingly transported or had a loaded firearm in the motor vehicle with him, and the firearm was accessible to him or his passengers without leaving the vehicle.

-ANTHONY D BROWN, age 36,1482 S. Clinton St., Defiance; TIFFANY JO ASHBAUGH, age 37, 21107 Parkview Dr., Defiance. Brown was indicted for One Count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a Felony of the Third Degree, and Ashbaugh was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on or about October 22, 2025, during a traffic stop on Spafford Ave., in Defiance, Ashbaugh was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug. Authorities further allege that also during the stop, Brown was found to be in possession of a firearm, and he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction for an offense of violence.

-ROBERT L. BLAIR II, age 36, 230 N. Market St., Van Wert, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on December 21, 2025, during a traffic stop on Clinton St., in Defiance, Blair was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-JASON M. HUTCHINSON, age 26, 1678 Tahoe Ridge, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Disrupting Public Services, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on January 1, 2026, at a residence on Thurston St., in Defiance, Hutchinson tampered with property belonging to another, which impaired the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency or to protect an individual from serious physical harm.

-CHRISTOPHER S. GIBSON, age 39, 543 Montclair Dr., New Haven, Indiana, was indicted for Four Counts of Forgery, and Four Counts of Theft, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that between August 3, 2025, and August 13, 2025, Gibson stole checks belonging to an elderly individual, which he then forged and cashed, resulting in a theft of over one thousand dollars from the victim.

-KAILE M. DE LA GARZA YANEZ, age 27, 823 W. High St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Theft, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that from October 14, 2025, through December 1, 2025, De La Garza Yanez stole over one thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from a business on N. Clinton St., in Defiance.

-ASHLEY P. HARTER, age 37, 230 13th St., Toledo; JESSE S. BAYS, age 38, 421 ½ 5th St., Toledo. Each was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Bays was also indicted for One Count of Receiving Stolen Property, a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on March 31, 2025, at a business on E. Second St., in Defiance, Harter and Bays were found in possession of Cocaine. Authorities further allege that Bays was also in possession of a vehicle that he had reasonable cause to believe had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

-EZEKIEL LUNA II, age 34, 8306 St Rt 15, Apt. 3, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Third Degree, Two Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree, and One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on December 13, 2025, during a traffic stop on Ottawa Ave, in Defiance, Luna was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug. Authorities further allege that on January 8, 2026, on Wayne Ave., in Defiance, Luna operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and he possessed over nine grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Authorities also allege that on January 11, 2026, during a traffic stop on Watson Rd., in Defiance, Luna was again found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-JAMES A. MASON, age 38, 300 E. Elm St., Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on January 1, 2026, at his residence on E. Elm St., in Hicksville, Mason caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation.

-JESSICA A. BLASING, age 39, 200 Oak Park Dr., Hicksville, was indicted for One Count of Breaking and Entering, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on November 8, 2025, Blasing trespassed in a structure on E. High St., in Hicksville, with purpose to commit a theft offense from the building.

-JESSICA L. FAUST, age 44, 313 Ashton Dr., Apt. A, Kendallville, Indiana; CLARENCE W. DURDEN, age 52, 106 S. Cowen St., Garrett, Indiana. Each was indicted for One Count of Breaking and Entering, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Durden was also indicted for One Count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Authorities allege that on November 9, 2025, Faust and Durden trespassed in a structure on E. High St., in Hicksville, with purpose to commit a theft offense from the building. Authorities further allege that Durden also removed a security camera from the property, with the purpose of impairing it for availability as evidence in this matter, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was likely to be instituted.

-RYAN J.T. WISCHMEYER, age 36, 27936 Ayersville Rd., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree, as well as Two Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on July 10, 2025, during a traffic stop on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Wischmeyer was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Authorities also allege that on January 13, 2026, during a traffic stop on Ottawa Ave., in Defiance, Wischmeyer was again found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and during the stop, he also tampered with items that were potential evidence, with purpose to impair those items for availability as evidence in this matter, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 9 a.m.