Defiance County Man Sentenced To Prison For Repeat OVI; Other Common Pleas Cases Resolved

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray has announced the following dispositions and pending matters in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

SENTENCED

John D. Martinez, 47, of Defiance, was sentenced to prison for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse, or a Combination of Them, a Felony of the Third Degree. Martinez received 30 months at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, 60 days of which are mandatory, to be served consecutively to the sentence in Case No. 25 CR 15808, for an aggregate term of 54 months. He was also ordered to pay a mandatory fine of $1,540 and costs, had his driver’s license suspended for 20 years beginning May 10, 2026, and was given jail credit for 58 days. A post-sentence investigation was ordered. According to Murray, on May 10, 2026, on Jackson Street in Defiance, Martinez operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; he also has a prior felony OVI conviction.

ARRAIGNED ON FELONY MATTERS

Dominick T. Gomez, 27, entered a not guilty plea. Bond was set at $100,000 cash, with 10% allowed. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 29, 2026, at 9:30 a.m.

GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS

Leroy H. Moore Jr., 54, pleaded guilty to Failure to Register, a Felony of the Third Degree, and to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. A presentence investigation was ordered, with sentencing scheduled for August 11, 2026, at 1 p.m.

Coryanta R. Moore, 28, pleaded guilty to Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. A presentence investigation was ordered, bond was modified to own recognizance, and sentencing is scheduled for August 24, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Nathan L. Gallant, 34, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. A presentence investigation was ordered, with sentencing scheduled for September 8, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.

RECENTLY SENTENCED

Nicholas A. Rupp, 37, was sentenced for Trespass in a Habitation When a Person Is Present or Likely to Be Present, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, to two years of community control sanctions, with 18 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation. Conditions include no bars or alcohol and no contact, direct or indirect, with the victim or the victim’s family, plus costs. According to Murray, on July 6, 2025, Rupp forced entry into an occupied residence on W. High Street in Hicksville.

Michael W. Wroblewski, 61, was sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree, to two years of community control sanctions, with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation. Conditions include no bars or alcohol, and he may not obtain, possess, or use cannabis or cannabis products, plus costs. According to Murray, on December 20, 2025, during a traffic stop on W. Maple Street in Sherwood, Wroblewski was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Cody D. Fleming, 41, was sentenced for Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, to two years of community control sanctions, with 18 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation. Conditions include no bars or alcohol, and he may not use, possess, or consume any cannabis products, plus costs. According to Murray, on January 5, 2026, Fleming failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing in connection with a felony charge after being released on a personal recognizance bond.

DISMISSED

Cody D. Fleming, 41, had a charge of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, dismissed, with costs to the defendant.

— Press Release

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