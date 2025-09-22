Close Menu
Monday, September 22
Login
News

Defiance County Prosecutor Sentences Two, Dismisses Firearm Charges

By No Comments2 Mins Read

 

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending Criminal matters:

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Kenneth E. Liddle-age 46-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, No Contact Order, pre-trial 10/7/25 @ 9 a.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Alexander D. Martin-age 36-Guilty plea to Importuning-F3, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/10/25 @ 10 a.m.


THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

George K. Mack-age 37-Sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 to 11 months at ODRC, zero days jail credit, costs. (On December 24, 2024, on State Route 18, in Sherwood, Mack was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

David J. Ratliff-age 33-Sentenced for Sexual Battery-F3 to 12 months at ODRC, was classified as a Tier III sex offender which established lifetime registration requirements, costs, 365 days jail credit.


DISMISSED:

Isaac C. De Los Santos-age 21-Two Counts of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle-F4’s Dismissed w/o prejudice and defendant shall be of general good behavior and commit no new offenses w/in 2 years. In the event the defendant fails to comply with terms of agreed dismissal, the State will re-initiate the felony as originally filed, costs to defendant.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply