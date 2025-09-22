Defiance County Prosecutor Sentences Two, Dismisses Firearm Charges

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending Criminal matters:

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Kenneth E. Liddle-age 46-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, No Contact Order, pre-trial 10/7/25 @ 9 a.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Alexander D. Martin-age 36-Guilty plea to Importuning-F3, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/10/25 @ 10 a.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

George K. Mack-age 37-Sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 to 11 months at ODRC, zero days jail credit, costs. (On December 24, 2024, on State Route 18, in Sherwood, Mack was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

David J. Ratliff-age 33-Sentenced for Sexual Battery-F3 to 12 months at ODRC, was classified as a Tier III sex offender which established lifetime registration requirements, costs, 365 days jail credit.

DISMISSED:

Isaac C. De Los Santos-age 21-Two Counts of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle-F4’s Dismissed w/o prejudice and defendant shall be of general good behavior and commit no new offenses w/in 2 years. In the event the defendant fails to comply with terms of agreed dismissal, the State will re-initiate the felony as originally filed, costs to defendant.