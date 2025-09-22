Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash On State Route 15 In Defiance County

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Noble Township, Defiance County. The crash occurred on State Route 15 near milepost 12 at 11:22 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound and a 2021 Toyota Hybrid was eastbound on State Route 15. The driver of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado went left of center into the path of the 2021 Toyota Hybrid, resulting in a collision, which left both vehicles disabled.

The Chevrolet Silverado remained in the roadway. The Toyota Hybrid went off the south side of the roadway coming to rest on its side.

The Chevrolet Silverado was operated by Matthew Brubaker, age 54, of Defiance, who was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. Mr. Brubaker was transported to Defiance Regional ProMedica Hospital from the scene. He was later flown to Toledo Hospital by ProMedica Air.

The Toyota Hybrid was operated by Linda Wagner, age 74, of Defiance, who was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash. Mrs. Wagner was transported to Defiance Regional ProMedica Hospital from the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Noble Township Fire, Defiance City EMS, South Richland EMS, ProMedica Air and Brett’s Towing.

This crash remains under investigation. Drug impairment is suspected in the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorist to never drive impaired and to always wear your safety belt.