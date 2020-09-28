Defiance County Sheriff Deputy Involved In Monday Morning Crash

Ayersville – A minor injury crash involving a Defiance County Deputy Sheriff occurred on Monday, September 28th at approximately 5:20am on Fruit Ridge Road north of Defiance-Ayersville Road in Highland Township.

A 2016 Ford Interceptor being driven by Jacob P. Hardy, age 25 of Defiance, Ohio was northbound on Fruit Ridge Road. Deputy Hardy lost control and went off the west side of the roadway and struck a power pole. Deputy Hardy received minor injuries as the result of the crash and was treated and released at Defiance Regional Hospital.

Deputy Hardy was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which helped minimize injuries.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Highland Township Fire and EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and Occupants to always wear their seat belts and to never drive distracted or impaired.

