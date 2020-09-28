Barbara Rieben (1950-2020)

Barbara J. Rieben, age 70, peacefully passed away at her Swanton home surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was born in Charlotte, MI on February 21, 1950 to the late Leland Wendel and Jean (Riddle) Oberlin.

Barb was a 1968 graduate of Charlotte High School and on September 12, 1970 she married James E. Rieben. Together Barb and Jim took their only daughter, Tina to upstate New York; where Jim pursued a career with Owens Illinois. The three of them remained in New York for over 20 years before moving and settling in Swanton in 1998.

Barb was a breast cancer survivor, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She lived for her grandchildren and spent as much time as possible with them. Barb especially enjoyed being a snowbird with her husband and friends in Ruskin, FL.

She also loved to “get away for the weekend” to go crafting with the girls. Barb enjoyed playing bingo with friends and watching her 3 grandchildren show their livestock at the Fulton County Fair. She was loved and will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 50 years, James E. Rieben; daughter, Tina Jo (Alex) Tedrow of Wauseon; grandchildren, Jolyssa M. (Garrett Cass) Tedrow, Ashlynn R. Tedrow and McCoy J. Tedrow; sisters, Karol Bartlett and Denise Riddle; brothers, Geoff (Diana) Riddle and Dale (Amber) Wendel all of Charlotte, MI; along with many dear friends.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where a memorial service honoring Barb’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.