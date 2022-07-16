Defiance Man Killed In Single Car Crash Near Montpelier

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 16, 2022

News Article Views: 4,980

(PRESS RELEASE) Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 16, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM.

The crash occurred on US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Williams County.

Benjamin J. Gurwell, age 58, of Defiance, Ohio, was operating a 2001 Dodge Durango southbound on US Route 20 Alternate, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a pole. Gurwell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County Coroner’s Office, Montpelier Fire Department, Montpelier Police Department, Williams County EMS and Body Works wrecker service.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Defiance Man Killed In Single Car Crash Near Montpelier"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*