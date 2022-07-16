Defiance Man Killed In Single Car Crash Near Montpelier

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 16, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM.

The crash occurred on US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Williams County.

Benjamin J. Gurwell, age 58, of Defiance, Ohio, was operating a 2001 Dodge Durango southbound on US Route 20 Alternate, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a pole. Gurwell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County Coroner’s Office, Montpelier Fire Department, Montpelier Police Department, Williams County EMS and Body Works wrecker service.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.