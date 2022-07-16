Jason Surbey (1975-2022)

Facebook

Jason P. Surbey, 47, of Edon passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born May 11, 1975 in Bryan, Ohio to Philip L. and Vickey Lynn (Underwood) Surbey.

Jason graduated from Montpelier High School in 1993. He then earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Plastics Engineering from Northwest State Community College.

Jason attended Life Changing Realities in Edgerton. He was currently employed at Berry Global in Fremont, Indiana as a Process Engineer / Print Manager since 2018.

He is survived by his son Dalton (Meghan) Surbey of Bryan; father Philip (Melanie) Surbey of Edon; granddaughter Charlotte J. Surbey; brother Shawn (Claire) Surbey of Mendon, Massachusetts and step sister Mindy (Doug) Stayner of Edon.

Jason was preceded in death by his mother Vickey Surbey and step brother Daniel Hug.

Visitation for Jason will be on Thursday, July 21st from 2-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Friday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Stiver to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolence can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.