Defiance Native Earns Military Excellence Award At Recruit Training Command

By Marc Lindsay, U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

Airman Eliza Ramirez of Defiance, Ohio, earned the Military Excellence Award as the top sailor at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, graduating May 7, 2026.

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Eliza Ramirez graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 7, 2026.

Ramirez, 18, from Defiance, Ohio, said the news took a moment to fully register.

“When I was told I won the Military Excellence Award, I didn’t have an immediate reaction because of the amount of shock I was in,” she said. “I couldn’t really believe that I, out of the hundreds of sailors graduating alongside me, was the one who stood out. I could have never earned this award without my division having my back.”

The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork throughout training. As part of the recognition, recipients receive a flag letter of commendation.

For Ramirez, the award is less a destination than a starting point.