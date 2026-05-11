Governor DeWine Attends Bird Ohio Day

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine attend Bird Ohio Day at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County. (Photo: Office of Governor Mike DeWine)

(OAK HARBOR, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife celebrated Governor’s Bird Ohio Day today at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in Ottawa County.

The top bird conservationists in Ohio gather annually in May at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, also known as the Warbler Capital of the World, to view migrating songbirds. Today’s event included birding walks, a songbird banding demonstration (an identification band placed on a bird’s leg), and a visit from a barn owl.

Ohio’s excellent birding attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year. The influx of birders along Lake Erie’s shores contributes around $40 million to local economies. Throughout Ohio, wildlife viewing generated $1.6 billion in spending in 2022.

“Bird Ohio Day is another great day to celebrate what makes this state extraordinary,” said Governor DeWine. “Magee Marsh Wildlife Area is a wonderful space to enjoy nature – especially during the songbird migration. We are fortunate to have Magee Marsh and the surrounding public lands to experience the sights and sounds of spring.”

A unique blend of wetlands, lakes, and forested beach-ridge habitat makes Magee Marsh Wildlife Area a tremendous asset to wildlife. Birding is a top attraction at Magee, one of several hotspots in a region that’s known for its concentration of colorful songbirds in the warbler family. Visitors to Magee Marsh may bird along a variety of trails, including the boardwalk.

“Protecting and restoring habitat in and around Lake Erie has many benefits, and that includes keeping bird populations strong,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Northwest Ohio is second to none in birding and wildlife viewing. Thanks to this protected habitat, future generations will get to enjoy these areas, as well.”

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area is situated near other public lands to include Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area, Maumee Bay State Park, and Howard Marsh Metropark. These spaces provide endless potential for visiting birders and are top locations to enjoy migratory and resident birds, including warblers, bald eagles, trumpeter swans, and shorebirds.

“We are pleased that so many people get to enjoy The Biggest Week in American Birding, particularly at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Conservation can take on many forms. Birders, conservation organizations, private landowners, duck hunting clubs, and government agencies have maintained longstanding relationships to improve the habitat here and keep the birds coming back every spring.”

Discover additional birding locales via the recently revised Lake Erie Birding Trail Guidebook, a collaboration between the Division of Wildlife and Ohio Sea Grant. The guidebook is now available online and print copies may be purchased at birding events throughout the year, including the Biggest Week in American Birding.

The Magee Marsh Visitor Center will welcome guests daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Biggest Week in American Birding, which runs from Friday, May 8 to Sunday, May 17 in northwest Ohio. The center is located at 13229 W. State Route 2, Oak Harbor, OH 43449.