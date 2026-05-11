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Submitted by Thompson Funeral Homes

Linda L. Jones, 1950-2026.

Linda L. Jones, 75, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on May 10, 2026. Linda was born on June 26, 1950, in Edon, Ohio, to Howard and Pauline (Stoy) Stahler.

Linda attended Edon High School and went on to obtain an Associate’s Degree in Computer Technologies from Jackson Community College. On March 29, 1969, she married the love of her life, David Jones in Bryan, Ohio.

Over the years, Linda worked in several local factories, as a cook at Hillside Country Living, and at both hospitals in Montpelier and Bryan. She was a faithful member of First Church of Amboy where she enjoyed the friendships and community she found there.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, David; daughters, Jennifer Noel of Bowling Green, Veronica (Dan) Burkhart of Montpelier, and Bobbi (Steve) Wolfe of Madison, Ohio; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Gambler of Montpelier, Mary Beach of Pioneer, Harriet Means of Angola, Indiana, Gladys Cogswell of Montpelier, Paula Barroco of Hicksville, Ohio, Jim Stahler of Edgerton, Richard Stahler of Williams Center, and Bill Stahler of Edon.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Royce, Ford and Ellsworth Stahler.

A time to receive friends will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 11-1 pm at the Williams County Veterans Memorial Building in Montpelier. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 1 pm with Pastor Al Fenstemaker and Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Williams County Humane Society or Williams County Cancer Assistance. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.