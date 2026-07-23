Defiance Police Seize 20 Pounds Of Suspected Drugs During Traffic Stop Tied To Missing Person Case

On July 22, 2026, at approximately 2:36 p.m., officers with the Defiance Police Department, in partnership with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 24 after a vehicle was identified by the Flock Safety camera system as being associated with an active missing person investigation.

During the course of the stop, a K-9 unit was deployed and positively alerted to the presence of narcotics within the vehicle.

Based on the alert, officers established probable cause and conducted a search of the vehicle.

The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 pounds of suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, felony charges were filed, and one adult male was taken into custody. The individual is currently incarcerated pending further court proceedings.

The missing person associated with the investigation was located inside the vehicle and was found to be safe and in good health. This investigation remains active and ongoing.