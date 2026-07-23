Gary “Bert” Russell (1955 – 2026)

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(Former Delta Varsity Softball Coach)

Gary “Bert” Russell, age 70, of Delta, peacefully passed away under hospice care at his home on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on November 8, 1955, to the late Eugene Russell and Eileen (Rayle) Russell. A 1974 graduate of Delta High School, Bert continued his education at Terra Community College, earning an Associate Degree in Finance.

On April 30, 1977, he married the love of his life, Sharon Smith, and together they shared 49 wonderful years of marriage while raising their family.

Bert began his career in the banking and finance industry before joining the United States Postal Service at the Sylvania Branch, where he worked for ten years.

He later found his true calling in refurbishing and managing rental properties, a career that perfectly matched his natural ability to fix just about anything.

Whether it was a house, a vehicle, a piece of furniture, or a project someone else had given up on, Bert always seemed to know how to bring it back to life. His willingness to lend a helping hand and his knack for solving problems earned him the admiration of family, friends, and neighbors alike.

When he wasn’t working on one of his many projects, Bert enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Las Vegas, where he loved trying his luck. Some of his favorite memories, however, were made at the cottage he built on Lake Diane in Michigan, where countless weekends were spent relaxing and making memories with family and friends.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Bert dedicated many hours to coaching young athletes in the Delta community. From 2001 through 2005, he served as a coach for the Delta High School softball program, helping guide the Panthers to four consecutive NWOAL championships from 2002 through 2005.

In recognition of the team’s success, he was honored as the NWOAL Coach of the Year in 2005. Bert also cherished the opportunity to coach his son, Clinton, in youth baseball, football, and basketball. Away from the field, he was an unwavering supporter of the Michigan Wolverines football and basketball programs.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Sharon Russell of Delta; daughter, Melissa (Aaron) Zenz of Delta; son, Clinton Russell of Delta; and many dear friends whose lives were enriched by his kindness and generosity.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Russell, on May 16, 1993; mother, Eileen Russell, on February 25, 2015; daughter, Jamie E. Russell, on March 20, 1977; brother, James Russell, on November 23, 2007; and brother, George Russell, on December 10, 2017.

Friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service celebrating Bert’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor Street, Delta, Ohio 43515, with Pastor Matthew Voyer officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Sunshine Communities, 7223 Maumee Weston Rd., Maumee, Ohio 43537; Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.