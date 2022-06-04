Defiance Post Of Highway Patrol Investigating Two Vehicle Fatal Crash In Williams County

(PRESS RELEASE) Northwest Township – On June 4, 2022, at approximately 12:13 P.M., Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of U.S. 20 and County Road 4 in Northwest Township, Williams County.

Arden Pacey (age 89), of Bryan, Ohio, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala northbound on County Road 4. A 16-year-old juvenile was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on U.S. 20.

Mr. Pacey failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign, pulling into the path of the eastbound pickup truck resulting in the collision.

Mr. Pacey was flown from the scene to Parkview Medical Center in Ft. Wayne, Indiana where he later succumbed to his injuries. Helen Pacey (age 88), a passenger in Mr. Pacey’s vehicle, was transported by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals in Bryan, Ohio, for serious injuries.

The juvenile driver and his passenger, Daniel Alexander (age 56), of Angola, Indiana, were treated at the scene by Williams County EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Township Fire Department, Williams County EMS, Samaritan Air Ambulance, Worthington Body Shop, and John’s Towing & Repair Service.

This crash remains under investigation. Alcohol use is not believed to be a factor and all occupants were wearing seat belts.