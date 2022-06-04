AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Napoleon River Bandits Rout Pemberville 20-3

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 4, 2022

News Article Views: 274

Napoleon 20 Pemberville Legion 3

DEFIANCE – Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) had a no-hitter broken up in the sixth inning and Archbold’s DJ Newman was 3-5 including a 3-run blast and eight RBIs in a 20-3 River Bandit win on Friday night.

Napoleon racked up 16 hits on the night and blew the game open with a 12-run fourth inning.

Nolan Schafer (Tinora), Abe Delano (Ayersville), Dade Robinson (Defiance), and Micah Bok (Holgate) each had two hits

PEMBERVILLE  000 003 0 –   3  3  0

NAPOLEON    030 (12)50 x – 20 16 0

Record: Napoleon 2-0

WINNING PITCHER: Bergman (6 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Gerken

LOSING PITCHER: Nissen (3.1 innings, 10 hits, 11 runs, 11 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Reiter, Marten, Rubies

LEADING HITTERS: (Pemberville) Sterling-double, 2 RBIs; (Napoleon) Newman-home run, 2 doubles, 8 RBIs, 3 walks; Schaefer-triple, double, 2 RBIs; Liffick-double; Delano-double, single, RBI, 3 runs; Robinson-double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Deckrosh-triple, RBI; Bok-2 singles, 3 runs

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Napoleon River Bandits Rout Pemberville 20-3"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*