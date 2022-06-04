AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Napoleon River Bandits Rout Pemberville 20-3

Napoleon 20 Pemberville Legion 3

DEFIANCE – Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) had a no-hitter broken up in the sixth inning and Archbold’s DJ Newman was 3-5 including a 3-run blast and eight RBIs in a 20-3 River Bandit win on Friday night.

Napoleon racked up 16 hits on the night and blew the game open with a 12-run fourth inning.

Nolan Schafer (Tinora), Abe Delano (Ayersville), Dade Robinson (Defiance), and Micah Bok (Holgate) each had two hits

PEMBERVILLE 000 003 0 – 3 3 0

NAPOLEON 030 (12)50 x – 20 16 0

Record: Napoleon 2-0

WINNING PITCHER: Bergman (6 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Gerken

LOSING PITCHER: Nissen (3.1 innings, 10 hits, 11 runs, 11 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Reiter, Marten, Rubies

LEADING HITTERS: (Pemberville) Sterling-double, 2 RBIs; (Napoleon) Newman-home run, 2 doubles, 8 RBIs, 3 walks; Schaefer-triple, double, 2 RBIs; Liffick-double; Delano-double, single, RBI, 3 runs; Robinson-double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Deckrosh-triple, RBI; Bok-2 singles, 3 runs