Defiance Resident Sentenced In Fulton County Court On Sex Charges

PRESS RELEASE – A Defiance man was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Carl G. Dauwalter, 19, pled guilty to two counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person.

According to prosecutors, Dauwalter knowingly created, possessed, and exchanged material showing minors engaged in sexual activity.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Dauwalter to five years of community control. As part of the sentence, Dauwalter was ordered to serve 90 days in CCNO with credit for three days already served and to pay prosecution costs.

He must also successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare, be assessed for dual diagnosis, and complete all recommended treatment.

The court further required that he earn no less than successful discharge from the Sex Offender Treatment Program through the Henry County CCFA.

Additional requirements include consenting to suspicionless searches, following a nightly curfew of 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and obtaining an HSE.

He must also maintain verifiable and gainful employment, avoid possession or viewing of sexually explicit material or pornography, and obtain a valid operator’s license. Dauwalter was also ordered to register as a Tier II sex offender.

As a Tier II offender, he must register his address and verify his status in person with the sheriff of each county where he resides every 180 days for the next 25 years.