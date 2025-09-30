Swanton Man Sentenced For Strangulation In Fulton County Court

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Common Pleas Court sentenced a Swanton man on Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, following a conviction for strangulation.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Dennis Thompson, Jr., 41, had previously been found guilty of knowingly causing or creating a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member through strangulation or suffocation.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Thompson to two years of community control.

As part of the sentence, Thompson must pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victim, successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program and any recommended aftercare, and serve 102 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He will receive credit for time already served.

The court further warned that failure to comply with the conditions could result in Thompson serving between six and eighteen months in prison.