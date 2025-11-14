Defiance & Swanton Post Of Highway Patrol Select Trooper Of The Year

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DEFIANCE POST TROOPER OF THE YEAR … Chase D. Black.

SWANTON POST TROOPER OF THE YEAR … Eric M. Stroud.

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance and Swanton Post of the Highway Patrol have selected their 2025 Trooper of the Year. Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Eric M. Stroud has been selected as the 2025 Trooper of the Year at the Swanton Post.

The selection of Trooper Stroud, 43, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2025 at the Swanton Post.

Fellow officers stationed at the Swanton Post chose Trooper Stroud based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Stroud is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Stroud joined the Highway Patrol in 2006 and serves at the Swanton Post. Originally from Ida, Michigan and a graduate of Ida High School, Trooper Stroud earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Toledo.

During his career, Trooper Stroud has been awarded the Safe Driving Ribbon, Physical Fitness Ribbon, Criminal Patrol Ribbon, Post Trooper of the Year Award, and District Trooper of the Year Award.

The Defiance Post Trooper of the Year for 2025 is Chase D. Black. The selection of Trooper Black, 31, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2025 at the Defiance Post.

Fellow officers stationed at the Defiance Post chose Trooper Black based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Black is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Black joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 and was assigned to the Van Wert Post. While serving at the Van Wert Post, Trooper Black was selected as the Post Trooper of the Year in 2018. Trooper Black transferred to the Defiance Post in 2022.

Originally from Antwerp, Trooper Black graduated from Antwerp High School. Trooper Black has been awarded the Traffic Safety Award Ribbon, Field Training Officer Ribbon, Fitness Ribbon, Safe Driving Ribbon and twice awarded the Criminal Patrol Ribbon.

Trooper Black and his wife, Mikinzie, live in Defiance with their son Tatum.