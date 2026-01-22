Delta Blood Lead Testing Results Show Positive Results

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) is pleased to share results from the blood lead testing event held on Jan. 15 at the Delta Community Clinic. Most of the individuals tested showed little to no lead in their blood.

Of the 140 blood lead tests completed, over 70% of the results were below the limit of detection of 1.0 µg/dL, which is an encouraging sign for the health of our community.

Over 23% remained below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reference value of 3.5 µg/dL. An elevated blood lead level is defined as 3.5 µg/dL or above. Less than 7% of the remaining results were elevated.

There is no safe level of lead in blood. FCHD recommends families with children under age 6 in consultation with their healthcare provider, follow the Medical Management Guidelines for Ohio Children for any additional testing and follow-up.

“We appreciate everyone who participated in the testing event. Taking part in testing is an important step in protecting personal and community health, and these results help guide next steps moving forward,” said Andrea Schwiebert, FCHD Director of Nursing.

Receiving Your Test Results

•Most individuals received their test results by email Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 21, from Tamarac Medical Laboratory.

•Individuals who requested mailed results should allow 5–7 additional days for delivery.

•If you have not yet received your results, you may call FCHD, and staff will assist you in checking the status of your test.

To protect privacy, detailed test results are shared only with the individual tested.

FCHD, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), will continue to provide guidance, resources, and recommendations as needed.

Ongoing Support and Testing Available

Blood lead testing remains available at FCHD. Individuals who live in Delta or have strong ties to the community are encouraged to schedule a test by calling 419-337-0915. Testing is one way to stay informed and proactive about health.

For additional information and updates, visit:

•FCHD: www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com

•ODH: www.odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/childhood-lead-poisoning