Field Of Dreams Drive-In Near Liberty Center To Continue Local Traditions Under Fresh Management

PRESS RELEASE – Field of Dreams will open its 2026 season under new management. Legacy Theatres LLC is proud to announce that it is officially taking over operations and stewardship of the local drive-in theater, Field of Dreams, ensuring the continuation of its cherished legacy.

Field of Dreams has long been more than just a place to watch a movie. It has been a gathering space, a shared family experience, and a cornerstone of fond memories.

Legacy Theatres LLC is honored to preserve that legacy while investing in its future, ensuring it remains a welcoming destination for years to come.

“We are incredibly excited to continue the Field of Dreams legacy,” said Brandon Tijerina, Managing Member of Legacy Theatres LLC.

“This theater holds a special place in the hearts of so many people, and our goal is to honor its history while creating new memories for families, friends, and future generations.”

Legacy Theatres LLC is committed to serving the community with a focus on customer service while continuing to deliver quality entertainment. Plans include maintaining the name, Field of Dreams, and the familiar charm that patrons love while steadily improving the overall experience and expanding opportunities for community engagement.

“We are so excited and thankful a new operator was found who has the passion to serve the community as well as the resources and desire to make the Field of Dreams Drive-In bigger and better than ever!” stated Rod Saunders, co-owner since 2007.

As operations move forward, Field of Dreams looks forward to maintaining lasting relationships with local residents, supporting community traditions, and providing a fun, enjoyable environment where people can come together.

“We are grateful for the trust and support of the community,” shared Blake Tijerina, Managing Member of Legacy Theatres.

We look forward to serving you and keeping the Field of Dreams experience alive for generations to come.”

For updates, announcements, and event information, follow Field of Dreams on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/FoDDILC