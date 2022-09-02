Delta @ Bryan Girls Soccer

Bryan 2 Delta 1

BRYAN – Kailee Thiel had two first half goals as Bryan won their league opener over Delta. The Panthers got on the board with 15 minutes remaining in the match, but Bryan held on thanks in part to seven saves from goalkeeper Calysta Wasson.

Delta (2-2, 0-2 NWOAL) – no statistics

Bryan (4-2, 1-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Kailee Thiel 2; Assists: Ava Zimmerman, Ella Voight; Saves: Calysta Wasson 7

