Delta @ Bryan Volleyball

Bryan 3 Delta 2

BRYAN – A back and forth battle went to a fifth set where the Golden Bears pulled out a 15-10 win to earn their first win of the season.

Kenzie Wirth totaled 22 assists on 62/64 setting, Blayze Langenderfer was 28/33 hitting with 10 kills, and Ella Vansteenkiste had 10 kills on 32/37 hitting and was 23/25 serve receiving with 11 digs.

Bryan d. Delta 21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 17-25, 15-10

Delta (2-8, 0-2 NWOAL) – no statistics

Bryan (1-6, 1-1 NWOAL) – Crystal Fillman: 61/61 setting 17 assists, 11 digs, 5 kills; Blayze Langenderfer: 4 aces, 28/33 hitting, 10 kills; Paige Kunsman: 26/31, 10 kills, 18/19 serve receiving, 4 blocks; Ella Vansteenkiste: 32/37 hitting, 10 kills, 23/25 serve receiving, 11 digs, 3 blocks; Mckenzie Mason: 11 digs; Kenzie Wirth: 25/28 serving, 5 aces, 62/64 setting, 22 assists, 10 digs

Junior Varsity: Delta 25-19, 25-9

Freshman: 25-22, 25-11