Wauseon @ Pettisville Boys Soccer

ON THE MOVE … Wauseon’s Benicio Torres moves the ball along the sideline against the Blackbird defense. Torres had two goals and an assist in the Indians 5-0 win. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

Wauseon 5 Pettisville 0

PETTISVILLE – Benicio Torres and Manuel Gante had two goals each with Torres also adding an assist as Wauseon blanked Pettisville 5-0.

Wauseon (4-2) – Goals: Benicio Torres 2, Manuel Gante 2, Gavin Gerig; Assists: Braden Vajen, Benicio Torres.

Pettisville (1-4) – no statistics

