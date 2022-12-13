Delta Chamber Of Commerce Holds Annual Thank You Dinner

EVENING DINNER … The Delta 109 Tavern and Eatery was busy throughout the evening as patrons came to eat a buffet paid for by the Delta Chamber of Commerce. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Delta Chamber of Commerce held their annual Thank You dinner on Sunday, December 11th.

The dinner, which took place at the Delta 109 Tavern and Eatery on Main Street, was open to the public.