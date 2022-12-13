Rachel Gunn (1923-2022)

Rachel E. (Stevens) Gunn died on December 11, at the age of 99 years, 9 months, and 3 days.

Born on March 8, 1923, she has gone to heaven to join her beloved husband, Lowell, son Richard, her parents and her four siblings.

The last two years she has lived with daughter Karen and her husband Paul in Kalamazoo, MI.

She is survived by four of her five children, Karen (Paul) Collier of Kalamazoo, James “Jim” (Susan) of Apache Junction, AZ, Lowell “Bill” (Carol) of Angola, IN, Paul (Terri) of Indianapolis, and daughter-in-law, Juanita Gunn of Ida. She is survived by 13 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and numerous other extended family members. She has many friends from her church family and the neighborhoods where she lived.

She lived most of her life in Northwest Ohio as a homemaker. She was a woman with a strong faith who always welcomed family and strangers into her home.

She was a writer of poetry and wrote poems for people and celebratory events. In her 70’s she wrote and self-published a novel, ­ The Wit and Wisdom of Weston that she hoped would be an inspiration to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a seamstress and quilter for many years and always had baked goods for guests.

Before she entered the Assisted Living Unit at Fairlawn Care Center in Archbold, she would serve to taxi friends to church or doctors’ appointments.

When she could no longer drive her car, she wondered if she had a purpose in living all the while she hosted a prayer meeting in her home or room at Fairlawn.

Rachel was an inspiration to many. Her life of faith and her remarkable ability to see the good in people and respond with humor and grace to all who encountered her were among the traits that drew people to her and helped them to form the bonds of love and affection that were with her to the end.

Despite the pain and discouragement of her failing health, she remained a woman with a strong faith and good humor until the end.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 AM at Archbold United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at 2PM in the Tedrow Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 5-7 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Fairlawn Haven or Archbold Fish Pantry. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

Services will be streamed on Facebook.com/ArchboldUMC.

