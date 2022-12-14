PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Police Dog Vader Sworn In At Council

CANINE OFFICER … Vader, the new K-9 officer in Pioneer, Ohio was sworn in at the December 12, 2022 council meeting. Mayor Ed Kidston read the oath while trainer Scott LaRoe held the leash and Pioneer handler Officer Randy Mills looked on. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

All over Williams County, trained dogs are joining school staffs and police departments.

Pioneer joined the ranks at the December 12, 2022 council meeting, when Vader was sworn in by Mayor Ed Kidston after the dog was introduced to council.