Delta Chamber Of Commerce Holds WinterFest 2022

THE GRINCH… The Grinch made an appearance during the Delta Christmas Parade. Actually, two Grinches were there and they each handed out candy to those who came to see the parade. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Delta Chamber of Commerce held their WinterFest 2022 this past Saturday evening. The festivities began at 5:00 p.m. with a tree lighting ceremony.

During the lighting ceremony options of live music, hot dogs, hot cocoa and cookies were to be made available.