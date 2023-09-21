Delta @ Evergreen Varsity Volleyball

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.

Delta 3 Evergreen 2

METAMORA – Delta stayed tied for first place in the NWOAL after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to take the last three sets for the win at Evergreen.

Lyla Nash racked up 19 kills and 14 digs for the Vikings, Lissa Roesti was 79/79 setting with 19 assists and Molly Jo Daughtery contributed 20 digs.

Delta d. Evergreen 16-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 15-9

Delta (8-6, 4-0 NWOAL) – no statistics

Evergreen (5-7, 2-2 NWOAL) – Lyla Nash: 44/51 hitting, 19 kills, 14 digs; Haley Johnson: 36/44 hitting, 10 kills, 16 digs; Molly Jo Daughtery: 20 digs; Kamryn Merrill: 76/78 setting, 16 assists, 10 digs; Lissa Roesti: 72/72, 19 assists