Delta FFA Attends 98th National FFA Convention

DEGREE RECIPIENTS … American FFA Degree recipients Hannah Barnes and Kendra Ehrsam.

NATIONAL CONVENTION … The whole group that went to National FFA Convention from the Delta FFA Chapter.

By: Melanie Wyse

DELTA FFA REPORTER

The National FFA Convention is where members get together and travel to Indianapolis, Indiana. The members go on numerous educational tours and activities to have fun and learn more about agriculture.

It happens only once a year and it’s always a trip to remember. The bus left on October 28th in the early morning and returned on November 1st. Delta FFA Chapter traveled with Black River FFA and Vermillion FFA, it was great making new friends!

On the morning of October 28th, 17 members of the FFA chapter along with three chaperones, got on the bus for their adventure to Indianapolis, Indiana!

On the way there the bus made a number of stops, the ride was comfortable and enjoyable. The first stop was Huntington University where all the members got an informational tour about possible college and career opportunities and an insight to what life there on the campus would be like. Members also got to experience lunch at the university’s dining hall, and it was delicious!

After that the chapter stopped at Patriot Ag Air, the members were stoked! We learned about planes, crop dusters, potential jobs in the field and got to watch a plane landing.

It was an eventful tour; our chapter member Juliana Griggs challenged the tour guide to rock paper scissors and came out victorious. For a reward she got to go and explore a jet! How exciting!

After the excitement the bus took off to the next location, X-Factor Whitetails. This tour was a deer breeding facility and hunting preserve, with a hunting lodge in the back. The lodge was amazing and beautiful!

On the way in, students got to see record breaking deer running in the tall grass, how immaculate! Later the students got a walk through the fawn holding building, sadly it’s not birthing season so there were no babies, but we learned how the building was well organized.

After this tour the bus made its way to dinner, with a last-minute change the students ate at El Comino. With our bellies full the members got to the hotel and got some well-deserved sleep.

On day two the chapter got up early to get ready for an eventful day. The chapter made its way to the convention center for some fun.

The shops were everywhere, and the options were endless. We also got to walk through a career expo to talk with colleges and potential employers for our futures. After this excitement we paid a visit to Risin’ Creek Creamery.

The members got a tour of the farm and learned about the function of the farm. From milking and breeding goats, vaccinations of animals, living environments, care management, and the process of making the dairy goat products; this tour was so fun and informative, after getting back on the bus we made a stop at Main Street Grill for lunch, the food was delicious!

After having a food coma, the chapter made its way to Lucas Oil Stadium for the opening session. During this session we got to hear inspirational speeches and learn valuable life lessons from Brooke L. Rollins, the 33rd U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and motivational speaker A’ric Jackson.

After the final speech the chapter got to run wild, all thanks to Adrenaline Action Park! The students ran wild doing parkour, rock climbing, ninja warrior courses, sky courses and more. Everyone was smiling and laughing.

This was a well-deserved fun time for the members; laughter is the best medicine they say. When the chapter tired themselves out, we made our way back to the hotel with smiles on our faces.

Day three came by quickly, once again the chapter got up to get some yummy breakfast from the hotel lobby.

After we made our way to the convention center for more workshops, career expo, businesses, shopping and fun. Students were playing games to win prizes and speaking with college advisors about colleges.

When the time was up everyone got loaded into the bus to go over to Lincoln Tech. At Lincoln Tech the chapter members got to go through the classrooms, labs, and more to learn about what students do there.

We got to check out a nurse lab, semis, trucks, cars, welding, electricity and more. Let’s just say everyone had a blast, who doesn’t love checking out fast cars? We also were provided lunch at Lincoln Tech, it was delicious.

When the students got their fill, we headed to the Lucas Oil Stadium again for session 2. There were so many talented and inspiring groups, we can’t wait to see how far they’ll go. We also had the opportunity to hear National FFA Officer Carolyn Groth’s Retiring Address.

When the session was over the students were hungry, so we stopped at Cheddar Scratch Kitchen for a bite. Despite the silly name, the food was amazing!

We’re so grateful they served us despite our large group, when we were done our advisor took us to the Buckeye Bash in a Barn at Kelsay Farms.

A huge party full of all the Ohio FFA members, we met so many amazing people and memories were made. There were trampolines, corn mazes, animals, hay bale stacks, dancing, bonfires, and more games.

We tired ourselves out and weren’t complaining when going back to the hotel. We hit the hay hard that night because the next morning we had to be on the bus even earlier.

Day four of convention was a crazy one! The schedule was packed tight; the students had to get up early to get on a bus to their first tour at Fair Oaks Dairy & Pig Farm.

The place was huge, with lots of fun exhibits like a rope climbing area, animal dress up spot, practice grain elevator work, live birthing of a calf, tour on the dairy farm and the pig farm.

We got to walk around and see thousands of pigs and cows. We even saw some piglets, adorable! After this fun adventure we got lunch onsite at The Farmhouse Restaurant, the food was delicious, and the building was beautiful. After the students ate they got ice cream, personally I think strawberry is the best.

Before the students could hit their sugar crash, they made their way to the rodeo at Indiana Corteva Coliseum. We got to see numerous riders ride bareback horses and bulls there were plenty of wipeouts as well.

Everyone had a great time and took lots of photos, even the clown was a hit. After the excitement the chapter stopped at Culvers for dinner before going back to the hotel.

On the last day of the National FFA Convention the students got a chance to sleep in just a little before heading out.

When it was time the chapter members got into official dress and found good seats in the Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the American Degree Ceremony. We got to watch Kendra Ersham and Hannah Barnes walk across the stage and receive the highest degree that the FFA can bestow upon its members, the American FFA Degree, how thrilling!

After the chapter made its way back to the school, but before that they made a quick stop at Golden Corral. There was so much food to choose from the students didn’t know where to start!

When everyone had their fill, it was back on the bus to go home. When the long ride was over the school was in sight, it was good to be home.

But this is a trip that every member will never forget. I hope next year will be just as fun or maybe even better.

The Delta FFA wants to give thanks to all the people that made this trip possible. We couldn’t have done this without you.

Thank you to our tour stops at Huntington University, Risin’ Creek Creamery, Lincoln Technology, and Fair Oaks Dairy & Pig Farm.

Thank you to food stops Huntington Dining Hall, El Camino, Main Street Grill, Zaxby’s Chicken, Lincoln Tech, Cheddar Scratch Kitchen, Culvers, and Golden Corral for making our huge orders and Adrenaline Action Park for staying open late to accommodate FFA groups, and a big thanks to the people that hosted the Buckeye Bash in a Barn.

All of you made this trip possible and more enjoyable. We’re forever grateful, we hope to see everyone again. Thank you to Mr. Savage and Mr. Schulze for helping Mrs. Schulze chaperone during the week!