Northwest State Community College Honors Area Veterans With Free Luncheon

PRESS RELEASE – The Northwest State Community College Auditorium was near capacity again as the College welcomed NSCC employee veterans, student veterans, community veterans and guests, and other distinguished guests for a complimentary Veterans Luncheon on Thursday, November 6th.

The luncheon served to recognize and honor veterans for their valued service to our nation.

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez, a US Navy veteran, opened the event with welcoming remarks. As a highlight, Keynote speaker Captain Barry Behnfeldt from the US Navy (Retired) shared some memorable experiences from his time of service, as well as his “48 in 48” charitable endeavors.

NSCC alum Tina Mae provided the musical entertainment during the event, to the delight of the audience.

“It is our privilege to pay tribute and give thanks to those who bravely serve, or have served, in the United States military,” said Robbin Wilcox, Executive Foundation Director at Northwest State.

“NSCC is dedicated to serving the veteran community, and this luncheon is one shining example of that service.”

Today, NSCC is proud to have 264 student-veterans pursuing coursework, credentialing, certificates and/or associate degrees.

For more information on veteran services available at Northwest State Community College, please call the Registrar’s Office at 419.267.1395 or visit them online at NorthwestState.edu/veteran.