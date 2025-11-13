Nancy Bates (1953 – 2025)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Nancy C. Bates, 72, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at Parkview Bryan Hospital – ER surrounded by family, following a brief illness.

Nancy was born on February 18, 1953, in Marion, Ohio, daughter of the late Gerald C. and Mary C. (Rice) Fleming.

She graduated from Marion Harding High School, and in 1971 received her training in histology and bacteriology at the FC Smith Clinic in Marion, OH, where she worked until 1975 and met her future husband. Nancy married Steven K. Bates on March 1, 1975, in Marion.

Following a relocation to Bryan a short time later, Nancy continued her career as a medical laboratory technician, serving at the Montpelier Hospital, Defiance Clinic, Elder Pharmaceutical, and Bryan Medical Group.

After 16 well-enjoyed years working in healthcare, Nancy left that career in 1987 to join her husband, Steve, in operating their local family business, S.K. Bates Company.

Nancy found joy in many things, among them a lifelong love of music (especially the Beatles) and art, spending time with her family, tending to her beautiful flower gardens, baking, antiquing, and documenting their family history.

She also loved to travel and see new places — she treasured her memories of visiting beaches of all kinds from Lake Erie to the East Coast and California.

Her children’s biggest supporter, Nancy, could always be seen attending their many activities, from track meets to band and choir concerts.

Known for her empathy and kindness, she was a generous caregiver to her family and friends, including the many friends of her children who visited their home through the years.

Surviving is her husband, Steven K. Bates of Bryan; four children, Kara Bates of Bryan, Amanda (Billy) Kane of Fairview Park, Ohio, Steven M. (Dr. Anushka Wickramaratne) Bates of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Andrew (Kaiti) Bates of Strongsville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Emma, Anna and Evan; two siblings, Peggy Overmyer of Stow, Ohio, and Tom (Twyla) Fleming of Delaware, Ohio; many special nieces and nephews; and by her very large extended family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; special family member, Richard Birkhold; and brother-in-law, Paul Overmyer.

Visitation for Nancy C. Bates will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating.

In honor of Nancy’s spirit of caregiving and love of animals, memorial contributions can be directed to Open Hands Caring Hearts Food Pantry, or to the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.