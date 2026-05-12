Delta FFA Hands Out Awards At Annual Banquet

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

STATE FFA DEGREES … State FFA Degree recipients Gracyn Pelton, Melanie Wyse, Claire Bates.

HONORARY DEGREE … Dennis Savage, Honorary Degree recipient.

Delta, OH — On Saturday, April 18, the annual Delta FFA Chapter Banquet and Awards night was held.

On April 18, 2026, the Delta FFA held its Annual Chapter Banquet. This Banquet includes a dinner that brings all the members and their families together before the awards ceremony.

After praying and eating, everyone headed down to the auditorium to begin the award giving. A total number of 46 members were present.

The awards presented are to show the achievements made by each member of the FFA from participating in a various number of different CDEs throughout the year.

The awards are given to those who either attended or placed in different levels of competitions such as District and State CDE individuals and teams.

The big awards handed out consisted of the following: Greenhand Degrees, Chapter Degrees, Star Greenhand, Star Farmer, Outstanding Junior Achievement, DeKalb Senior Award, Outstanding Class Awards, and Honorary Chapter Degrees.

The Greenhand Degree was handed out to all first-year FFA members that completed the Greenhand requirements. A total of 24 members earned their Greenhand Degree.

This Degree is the first degree that an FFA member earns in their FFA time. The next degree is the Chapter Degree, which is given to second-year FFA members. This year 15 members earned their Chapter Degrees.

The Star Greenhand Award was presented to Olivia Siewertsen and Greyor Doxtator. Both are active chapter members demonstrating outstanding leadership, FFA participation and scholastic achievement.

The Star Chapter Farmer was presented to Ana Gilders. Ana demonstrated outstanding achievement in her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs, actively participating in chapter activities, and showed strong leadership.

The Outstanding Junior Achievement Award is modeled after the Senior DeKalb Award. There were two recipients this year, Edmida Hintz and Gracyn Pelton.

Both members have shown outstanding leadership and dedication to the chapter and their personal CDE and SAEs. The DeKalb Award is a national award sponsored by Monsanto for the last 70 years. This annual award, established in 1947, honors outstanding high school seniors across the U.S. for their excellence in three areas: scholarship, leadership and agricultural work experience.

This year’s DeKalb Award winner was Melanie Wyse, who has shown great leadership throughout her three years in the FFA through her SAEs, CDEs, and numerous FFA activities.

The next few awards handed out were the Outstanding Class Awards. Students earn this award based on their grade level, their participation in the chapter, by showing a great amount of growth throughout the year and always being diligent and determined in everything they do.

This year’s outstanding Freshmen were Willa Rosene and Eve Smith. This year’s outstanding Sophomores were Jensyn Gillen and Juliana Griggs.

This year’s outstanding Juniors were Archer Andrews and Hunter Elton, and this year’s outstanding Seniors were Allison Earl and Abby Savage. All of these students showed amazing effort in their activities and remained diligent and determined the entire year.

The Honorary Chapter Degree is presented by helping out the FFA chapter without expecting anything in return. This year’s Honorary Chapter Degrees were presented to Dennis Savage and Mrs. Currier-Ford.

These individuals continuously helped out the FFA chapter in multiple ways. They did not expect anything in return and were providing for their community and the FFA chapter. Thanks to their help we were able to accomplish so much this year.

At the end of the banquet the new officers were installed. The new Delta FFA officer team includes — Gracyn Pelton (President), Archer Andrews (Vice President), Juliana Griggs (Secretary), Ana Gilders (Treasurer), Edmida Hintz (Reporter), Hunter Elton (Sentinel), Brady Murray (Student Advisor).

The Delta FFA would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our members, families, community members, school staff and administrators, and all other supporters for making this year a success.