Anthony “Tony” Grisier (1964 – 2026)

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(Graduated From Stryker High School)

Anthony “Tony” Grisier, age 62, of Wauseon, passed away on May 9, 2026, in his home. Tony worked for Vehtek Systems in Bowling Green before his retirement.

Tony was born on Jan. 5, 1964, in Bryan, to the late Beryl and Sally (Collins) Grisier. Tony graduated from Stryker High School.

He married Christina (Ailiff) on June 13, 2003, and she survives. Tony was an avid photographer. He also enjoyed trains, plants, and comics, including Star Wars and Star Trek.

Surviving Tony is his wife, Chris; son, Andrew (Cailey) Grisier of Colorado; son, Aaron (Maddie) Grisier of Napoleon; daughter, Emma Grisier of Wauseon; stepson, CJ Hartzell of Wauseon; granddaughters, Rennley and Lily; and brother, Michael (Bonnie) Grisier of Stryker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beth Grisier; and nephew, Thomas Sproles.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Homes are honored to serve the Grisier family.