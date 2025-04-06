Operation K.A.V.I.C. Expands To Serve Veterans In Williams County

PRESS RELEASE – Keller Logistics Group is proud to announce the expansion of Operation K.A.V.I.C. (Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis) to three additional counties in Ohio.

Initially launched in Defiance County in 2015, Operation K.A.V.I.C. has provided over $350,000 in financial assistance to local veterans, their families, and surviving spouses.

Now, this vital support will be available to veterans in Henry, Williams, and Paulding Counties through their respective Veterans Service Commissions.

This expansion comes as a response to the increasing demand for assistance among veterans facing financial hardship.

Operation K.A.V.I.C. was created to fill the gaps where veteran benefits fall short, offering aid for essential expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, medical bills, dental care, home repairs, car repairs, and even therapy animals.

“We started Operation K.A.V.I.C. because we saw a real need in our local veteran community,” said Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group.

“Veterans and their families have given so much, yet many find themselves struggling due to gaps in benefits. By expanding into Henry, Williams, and Paulding Counties, we can extend our reach and provide critical support to more veterans in need.”

Through partnerships with local Veterans Service Commissions, eligible veterans will be able to access funds swiftly and confidentially.

The Henry County Veterans Service Commission, Williams County Veterans Service Commission, and Paulding County Veterans Service Commission will now work alongside Operation K.A.V.I.C. to identify and support veterans in crisis.

For assistance, veterans can contact:

•Henry County – Brent Bischoff: (419) 592-0956

•Williams County – Dan Bonney: (419) 636-8812

•Paulding County – Jon Lichty: (419) 399-8285

Keller Logistics Group remains dedicated to giving back to the veteran community, ensuring that no veteran in crisis is left behind.

To learn more about Operation K.A.V.I.C. or to contribute to the fund, please visit www.kellerlogistics.com or contact Keller Logistics Group directly.