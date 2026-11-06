Delta FFA Members Compete At County Job Interview Contest

DELTA FFA CONTESTANTS … L-R – Gracyn Pelton, Kenadee Woessner, Grace Creps, Elwin Griewahn, Jakub Heinemann, Edmida Hintz, Aubree Perdew

On Tuesday, October 27th, members of the Delta FFA Chapter participated in the county job interview contest, demonstrating exceptional professional skills, resume preparation, and interview techniques. Competing against talented individuals from across the county, Delta FFA members delivered strong performances across multiple grade divisions:

Division 1 – Freshman: Grace Creps earned an impressive 4th place finish, followed closely by Kenadee Woessner in 5th place.

Division 2 – Sophomore: Elwin Griewahn put together a strong performance to secure 8th place.

Division 3 – Junior: Jakub Heinemann excelled in his division, capturing a fantastic 3rd place spot.

Division 4 – Senior: Gracyn Pelton led the seniors with an outstanding 3rd place finish, while Edmida Hintz got 8th place.

Division 5 – First Year Jr/Sr: Aubree Perdew topped her division with a stellar performance, earning 1st place overall.

The Delta FFA Chapter extends its proud congratulations to all participants for their hard work, dedication, and professional representation of our chapter at the county level.

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