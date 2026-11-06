Williams SWCD Open House & Election: Celebrating 79 Years Of Conservation

You are invited to celebrate 79 years of conservation with the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) at the Open House and Board of Supervisor Election. The Open House celebration will be held Thursday, November 19, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Williams SWCD Office.

During the Open House, the recipient of the Outstanding Cooperator Award will be announced. This year a special Appreciation Award will also be given. Creamy chicken sandwiches, chili and refreshments will be served.

Chris Dancer, District Administrator, has announced her retirement after 37 years of service. Please come and share memories and well wishes with Chris. She begins her new adventures on December 1, 2026.

Entertainment by John Reichle will once again take place from 3:30 – 5:30! If you ask John to do a gig for exposure, he’ll tell you he’s overexposed! He’s a frequent performer as a solo, duo and band guitarist and vocalist. Wineries, coffee shops, private events, and any place that spotlights live music are places you may see and hear him. He loves to play guitar, and it shows!

The evening will also feature the election of two Williams SWCD supervisors. The candidates in this year’s special election are Ed Nickolite, Ryan Ruble, Berdon ‘Bob’ Short, and Reba Wall – call the office for the nominee biographies or they can be found on the website at www.williamsswcd.org. Absentee voting takes place now through November 19 at 2 p.m. The election will take place from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on November 19. Call the office for information on receiving an absentee ballot.

The Williams SWCD Board and Staff invite you to come together to cast your vote with people who have the mutual interest of conserving our land and water for those who live beyond us! We hope to see you at this year’s Williams SWCD Open House as we celebrate 79 years of conservation. For more information, please call the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395. The Williams SWCD office is located at 11246 State Route 15 in Montpelier. The Williams SWCD is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

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