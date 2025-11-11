Delta FFA Members Compete At County Job Interview Contest

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DIVISION 4 … Claire Bates and Melanie Wyse.

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture.

Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future.

Students are required to submit a resume, cover letter, and references ahead of time and then complete a job application, personal interview, and a follow up letter with envelope.

The event was held on October 23rd at the Fayette High School. The members competing were Claire Bates (Senior), Melanie Wyse (Senior), Gracyn Pelton (Junior), Emmy Hintz (Junior), Gavin Cansky (Junior), Trevin Crawford (Junior), Elwin Griewahn (Freshman), and Joshawa Mock (Freshman).

In Division 1 Josh placed 6th and Elwin placed 7th. In Division 3 Emmy placed 2nd and Gracyn placed 3rd.

In Division 4 Claire placed 5th and Melanie placed 6th. In Division 5 Gavin placed 1st and Trevin placed 2nd.

The members moving on to district contest are Emmy Hintz placing 2nd and Gavin Cansky placing first. Nice job everyone and good luck to those advancing on!