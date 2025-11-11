Delta FFA Competes In State Ag Soils

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SOIL CONTEST … The Agricultural Soils CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production. On October 11th, the Delta FFA state qualifiers got together and left for the competition. It was held in Marion County and thankfully the weather was good. No pits were flooded like county soils. The members did their best and in the end result Delta ranked 41st out of 51 teams. The individual placings were Abby Savage 116th, Jacob Schlatter 144th, and Jakub Heinemann 177th. Great job to these competitors! We can’t wait to see how next year’s team will do! Shown above after the competition is Jakub Heinemann, Jacob Schlatter, and Abby Savage.