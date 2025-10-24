Delta FFA Members Present At 3rd Grade Ag Fest

TEACHING THIRD GRADERS … The group (L-R) Emmy Hintz, Aiden Riegsecker, Clair Bates, Jayda Graham, and Jordinn Heinemann.

AG FEST … Junior Emmy Hintz and Senior Claire Bates with some of the adorable kittens.

PRESS RELEASE – This September five Delta FFA members went to the Fulton County Fairgrounds to teach the 3rd graders from the county about small animals.

Our members had a blast teaching, interacting with the 3rd graders, and getting to play with the small animals. The 3rd graders learned so much about small animals and got to answer questions to earn a small prize.

The animals consisted of kittens, chickens, and rabbits. These animals were adorable! Thank you to members Aiden Riegsecker, Claire Bates, Jordinn Hienemann, Emmy Hintz, and Jayda Graham.

We can’t wait to participate next year. Thank you to Mrs. Hienemann for chaperoning! A huge thank you to all of the sponsors for the event!