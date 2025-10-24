Millcreek West Unity FFA Members Participate In Williams County Fair

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB … Tina Dickinson exhibits the 2025 Reserve Grand Champion County Born and Raised Market Lamb.

CHAMPION MARKET DOE … Eliza Higgins exhibits the 2025 Grand Champion Market Type Doe.

By: Zakkary Cammack

MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY FFA REPORTER

From September 7th to the 9th, thirty-eight of our FFA members were busy exhibiting their livestock, crop, and shop projects at the Williams County Fair.

Fair week began on Saturday, September 6th, with the Junior Fair Goat Show. Millcreek-West Unity FFA members Adam Elston and Eliza Higgins exhibited their goat projects. Eliza’s doe was named Grand Champion Market Type Doe.

The FFA crop and shop projects were also judged on Saturday morning and several members earned top honors. Aaden Judy was Best of Show in the Small Metal category with his welding panel, Sophia Crossgrove was Best of Show in the Floral Design category with her harvest themed bud vase of silk flowers, Tina Dickinson was Best of Show in the Garden Vegetables category exhibiting a wide variety of tomatoes and gourds among other fresh produce, Zia Siegel was Best of Show in the Ag Research category with her Agriscience Fair project “The Best Refrigeration Method in Preventing Botrytis cineraria”, Maggie Altman was Best of Show in the SAE/Ag Studies category displaying her work at Wineland Farm, and Malaki Comer was Best of Show in the Non-Ag category with his PVC Coat Rack. Each FFA Crop & Shop Best of Show category was awarded a plaque donated by local supporters.

On Sunday, September 7th, the Junior Fair Swine Show began at 9:00 AM. Landon Bleikamp and Rachel Dickinson exhibited their market hog projects. Rachel placed third in Senior Showmanship and her market barrow placed second in his weight class.

Eighteen members also helped the Williams County Dairy Association in the Milkshake Stand from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. At the Milkshake Stand, members helped the Dairy Association by serving fairgoers milkshakes, a fair favorite!

Monday, September 8th, was a busy day for several FFA members. The Junior Fair Sheep Show started the day off early at 8:30 AM. Tina Dickinson exhibited her market lamb and placed third in Beginner Showmanship.

Her lamb was also named Reserve Champion County Born and Raised Market Lamb. At 2:30 PM the Junior Fair Beef Show began, and Sophia Crossgrove and Myah Higgins exhibited their market beef projects. Sophia exhibited both a dairy feeder calf and a dairy steer. Myah exhibited a beef steer and placed third in Senior Showmanship.

Her steer also placed first in his weight class. Throughout the day twelve FFA members also helped serve food in the Beef Stand for the Williams County Beef Producers, another popular fair stop! They worked at taking customer orders, making sandwiches, and keeping the booth clean and stocked.

Tuesday, September 9th, the Junior Fair Rabbit Show began at noon with four members exhibiting their market rabbit projects: Eliza Higgins, Ashtyn Sanders, Addison Smith, and Avery Thompson. Each member did great exhibiting their projects, receiving an A on their project, and Addison placed second in Senior Showmanship.

Fair week wrapped up with the Junior Fair Livestock Auction on Saturday, September 13th. FFA members were generously supported by many local businesses including Tom’s Lawn and Garden, Jacoby’s Ole Smokehouse, Purk Farms, Thorp Reality, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Advanced Rehabilitation Technologies, Oberlin Farms Demo and Recycling, Moore Industries, Bryan VFW and other who contributed add-on donations.

After fair, the chapter hosted Ohio FFA State Treasurer, Taylor Johnson, from Evergreen on Friday, September 19th.

Taylor led a variety of workshops on leadership and communication, in fun and engaging ways. FFA members had a great time learning how important communication is and developed new ways to convey their ideas.

On September 25th, the Livestock Management Class traveled to Fin Farm in Ridgeville Corners. Mike Hesterman led the class on a tour of the facility.

He discussed the ins and outs of fish rearing and management. The class then picked fish to raise in our aquaponic system at school.

From September 26th to the 28th, four first year FFA members attended Session 1 of Greenhand Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio: Cameron Marvin, Aria Miklovic, Aubree Miklovic, and Lillian Snow.

While at camp, they attended leadership and team building sessions led by the 2025-2026 Ohio FFA State Officer Team and met new friends from all over Ohio.

They were also able to explore outdoor recreation activities, such as kayaking, canoeing, axe throwing, shotgun, rifle, and archery, in addition to ping-pong, corn hole, and 9-square.

On September 29th, the Ag Soils team attended the District 1 Soils CDE in Fulton County. The team consisted of: Ayden Bennett, Alex Cox, Levi Cox, Seeley Easley, Coleton Ebersole, Aubree Miklovic, Evan Siegel and Jacob Stewart.

They evaluated three soil pits and suggested management practices for each pit, completed a general knowledge test and a soil survey. They placed 12th out of 23 teams, with Levi placing 6th individually.

To round out the month of September, the Livestock Management class traveled to Miss Frey’s farm on September 30th. The class was able to learn from Millcreek-West Unity FFA Alum, Dr. Trevor Reamsnyder, as he pregnancy checked the Frey family’s cows.

Students were able to see the calves through ultrasound and Dr. Reamsnyder explained how he determined how far along the cows were. Students also helped give vaccinations, and to catch or release the cattle in the head chute.

As October begins, the chapter plans to stay busy with Career Development Events, farm and business tours, and attending the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana!