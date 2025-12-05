Delta Fire Department Ensures Safe Endings To Ice-Related Calls

DOG RESCUE … Firefighters in protective cold-water suits assist in pulling a dog to safety during Thursday’s rescue.

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DUCK RESCUE … Cold-water rescue gear allows firefighters to reach and assist an injured duck stuck on the ice.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Delta Community Fire Department responded to two ice-related calls this past week, showcasing the dedication, teamwork, and valuable resources available to residents as winter conditions begin to settle in.

The first call came on Monday, December 1st, when crews were requested to assist with an injured duck stuck on the ice. While the situation might sound lighthearted at first, firefighters emphasized the important reminder behind it.

No ice is safe ice, especially during the early freeze and thaw patterns that occur this time of year. Crews were able to safely reach the duck and provide help, reinforcing the department’s commitment to serving the community in every way possible.

On Thursday, December 4th, the department was called again, this time to provide mutual aid to the Metamora Fire Department for a dog that had fallen through the ice.

When firefighters arrived, they found the dog’s owner in a boat trying to reach the animal. Delta’s crew quickly took action, successfully pulling both the dog and owner back to shore. Thanks to their fast response and training, the pair returned home to recover and warm up.

Both rescues highlight the strong emergency services available in our area and the pride local departments take in being prepared for any situation.

From animal rescues to full-scale emergencies, the Delta Community Fire Department continues to show how fortunate the community is to have skilled responders ready to step in when needed.