WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Residents Pack Meeting As Old Orchard Rezoning Fails

PRESENTATION … Tim Dennis speaks to members of the Wauseon City Council regarding the prior proposed zoning change.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Wauseon City Council held their meeting on Monday, December 1st. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence before council moved into the central topic of the evening, a public hearing involving a zoning request in the Old Orchard subdivision.

The request before council involved a plot of land at the west end of the neighborhood, where the Planning Commission had recommended a shift from R2 single family residential to R4 multifamily residential.

Council opened the hearing by inviting the developer to outline the latest version of the proposal. The plan included a concept of about forty units, primarily duplexes, with the developer explaining that a full single-family layout was not feasible based on project costs.

This led council to begin examining not only the density but also the infrastructure supporting the subdivision, particularly the waterline serving the area.

It was noted that the existing six-inch line would not meet the requirements of a new development and that this issue had not been presented to the Planning Commission during its earlier deliberations.

As the hearing continued, residents stepped forward with extensive concerns about the impact of the proposed zoning change.

Many described the subdivision’s long history of flooding, emphasizing that heavy rains have repeatedly sent water across multiple backyards and, in the past, required emergency vehicles to assist residents during severe storms.

Some pointed to prior incidents of structural damage within the neighborhood, including a collapsed basement wall linked to extreme water pressure.

Residents explained that the land proposed for development sits within a natural drainage path and feared that additional rooftops and pavement would intensify runoff problems already affecting fully finished basements in the area.

Traffic and accessibility issues were another major focus. Residents noted that Old Orchard has only one entrance and no sidewalks, making the roadway heavily relied upon by walkers, children, and families throughout the day.

They believed that the added vehicles generated by a multifamily development would overburden the narrow street, especially during morning and afternoon travel periods.

Some also referenced transportation serving some of the Filling Homes nearby, which already contributes to steady bus activity through the subdivision.

After hearing from residents, council discussed the zoning request in greater detail. Council members questioned whether the subdivision’s roadway layout, drainage limitations, and waterline capacity could adequately support a higher density development.

When the possibility of single-family homes was revisited, the developer again explained that the economics of the site did not support that approach without long term financing he did not believe would meet the cost of necessary improvements.

With those considerations in mind, a motion was made to reject the Planning Commission’s recommendation.

Council voted unanimously to deny the rezoning request and keep the land designated for single family residential use. The public hearing concluded at 5:56 p.m.

Following the hearing, council moved into department reports. The fire department provided updates on preparations for the Christmas for Kids program, along with the status of ambulance repairs and upcoming personnel actions.

The police department also reported on Christmas for Kids participation, noting more than two hundred applicants and seventy-one selected children.

The finance director reviewed current revenue performance, which remains slightly ahead of last year, and updated council on work related to the upcoming budget and the pool levy expected on the May ballot. The law director reported continued progress on end of year legislative items.

Council then proceeded through the remaining agenda, with the following items being discussed. A resolution authorizing the city to enter an agreement with Ohio Plan Risk Management for insurance coverage was advanced and approved on emergency and final reading.

Items listed under second reading were touched on next, including an agreement for the countywide Emergency Management Agency, an agreement for employee health insurance coverage, an agreement for life, dental, and vision insurance for full time employees, and an agreement with Schonhardt and Associates for ongoing GAAP accounting services.

Council then approved the 2026 council meeting calendar and the 2026 city holiday schedule, appointed two members to the Volunteer Fire Fighters Dependents Board, accepted the city’s Local Government Fund distribution, and authorized placement of a park levy on the May 2026 ballot.

Lastly, council entered executive session at 6:23 p.m. to discuss personnel matters. No action followed, and the meeting adjourned soon after.