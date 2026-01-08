Delta High School Unveils $2.5M Career Tech Labs For Hands-On Future Prep

LET THE SUN SHINE .. The site of a future greenhouse at Delta High School awaits delivery of the structure. The facility is being added as part of a 16-career exploration program funded through a $2.5 million state career tech education grant.

By: Jesse Davis THE VILLAGE REPORTER jesse@thevillagereporter.com