Delta Man Sentenced To Prison For Failure To Register Change Of Address

A Delta, Ohio Man was sentenced on July, 11 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Corey W. Frye, age 19, previously pled guilty to Failure to Provide Notice of a Change Of Address. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about the month of October 2018, Mr. Frye, having been a convicted sex offender, failed to provide notice of his change of address with the Fulton County Sheriff, as required by law. In a previous case, Mr. Frye was found to be a Tier 1 sex offender, which required him to register his address and change of address with the county sheriff in which he resides.

Judge Jeffrey Robinsin sentenced Mr. Frye to serve 14 months in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Frye pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.