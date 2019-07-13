Linda East (1937-2019)

Linda K. East, 81, of Dunnellon, Florida and formerly of Montpelier passed away Friday, June 21st at her home . She was born on September 30, 1937 in Wauseon to Hubert and Thelma (Riley) Gleason.

Linda graduated from Montpelier High School and then from the Fort Wayne Business College. She married Hubert “Bud” East and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2016.

At one time she worked for Norfolk and Western out of Montpelier for 22 years as a Secretary for the Train Master. After retiring to Florida with Bud she worked for several years at Sun Trust Bank in Cape Coral, Florida.

She is survived by her children, Tracey L. Miller of Liberty, North Carolina, Bradley E. Miller of Montpelier, and Valerie J. (Alan) Lam of Pioneer; step children Kathy Shank of Peru, Indiana, Connie Mofield of Peru, Indiana and Linda (Keith) Robison of Fort Wayne, Indiana; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four step grandchildren and one great grandchild; and sister Sandra (William) Mocherman of Bryan. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, and son Gregory Miller.

Graveside services will be on Friday, July 19th at 1:30pm at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

