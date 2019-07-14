Robert “Bob” Kidston, Jr. (1953-2019)

Robert “Bob” B. Kidston, Jr., 65, of Pioneer passed away Friday evening at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born on December 13, 1953 in Ann Arbor to Robert Bruce and Clara B. (VanBonn) Kidston.

He graduated from North Central High School in 1972. Bob married the love of his life, Linda D. Walkup, on September 1, 1974 at First United Methodist Church in Montpelier, and she survives.

Bob was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. He served several terms on the North Central School Board in the 1980’s. At one time he was involved with the Kidston Family Companies, working at Kexon Inc., Quality Inn in Holiday City and Artesian of Pioneer.

Bob also founded Blaze and Babes Pizza in Pioneer, along with his oldest son Alex. The signature pizza named after him, “The Bob Pizza,” is famous for feeding 10 people, or one “Bob.” Along with a life full of entrepreneurial adventures, he was also a cigar aficionado. But of all his life endeavors, some of his most treasured moments was coaching the youth of Pioneer at his favorite sport, baseball.

He is survived by his children, R. Alexander (Terra) Kidston of Pioneer, Zack (Kelsie Oyer) Kidston of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Lizzy M. Kidston of Detroit, Michigan; two grandchildren Gage Kidston and Gisele Kidston; and brothers Bill (Susan) Kidston of Bryan, Ed (Ann) Kidston of Pioneer and John Kidston of Akron, Ohio. As well as many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Kidston.

Visitation for Bob will be on Tuesday, July 16th from 4-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be on Wednesday at 11am at the funeral home with Mark Gardner to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with Doug Smith to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the N.C. Football Boosters.





