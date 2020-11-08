Delta Police Department Adds New Officer To The Ranks

NEW OFFICER … Officer Chase Hensley is sworn in by Mayor Bob Gilbert to the Delta Police Department (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

By: Bill O’Connell

At the November 2nd Delta Village Council meeting, Mayor Bob Gilbert swore in Officer Chase Hensley as the newest member of the Delta Police Department. In attendance at the ceremony was his wife Jessi and daughters Maddie and Maya. Officer Hensley comes to Delta as an auxiliary officer from the Wauseon Police Department. His training officially began the day before the Council meeting.

Councilwoman Lynne Frank read a letter from Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe regarding the uncertainty of a county-wide EMS levy. “This presents all of us with a challenge. How do we proceed?” stated the letter. “This will be a formidable challenge that we will all have to work together to determine what is best for varied communities. We need to act now.”

“I would like to arrange a meeting for all of us to get together soon and start a process of exploring how we would like to move forward, either as a group or individually. I would like to schedule the meeting in early December.” Mayor Gilbert referenced a meeting of all Fulton County mayors and administrators to be held on November 12, 2020 and said he believed that issue would be on the agenda.

Several pieces of previous legislation were approved including the Third and Final Readings of Ordinance 20-26, to increase sanitary rates charged for sanitary sewer for the Village of Delta, Ordinance 20-27, authorizing the Village Administrator to execute a consulting contract with Frank D’Ambrosia for Village staffing within the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Ordinance 20-28, authorizing the Village Administrator to execute an agreement with Jones & Henry Engineers LTD for services to assist in the establishment of an Asset Management Plan as required by the Ohio EPA and Ordinance 20-29, authorizing the Village Administrator to execute an agreement with Jones & Henry Engineers LTD for services to assist in the management of Flood Plain Matters as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

In new legislation, Emergency Ordinance 20-30, adopting the Appropriations Budget for the Village of Delta passed as did the First readings of Ordinance 20-31, establishing salaries and wages for full-time employees of the Village of Delta, Ordinance 20-32, authorizing the Village Administrator to dispose of certain surplus property not needed for many municipal purpose, Ordinance 20-33, providing for the compensation of part-time and seasonal employees of the Village of Delta.

The Water Department has hired Mr. Kody Crabb who comes to the Village with a Class I certification and enough time served to achieve Class II certification once the testing is passed.

The next meeting will take place on November 16, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall. COVID-19 mitigation guidelines will still be in place.

