Knights Of Columbus Continue Longstanding Support Of Fulton County Board Of Developmental Disabilities

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its Annual Family Picnic on June 11, bringing together individuals served, families, providers, and community members for an afternoon of food, fellowship, and fun.

A special thank you is extended to the St. Caspar’s Knights of Columbus, who once again generously provided the food for the event. Their continued support has helped make the annual picnic a memorable tradition for many years.

In addition to supporting the picnic, the Knights recently presented the Fulton County Board of DD with an $800 donation through their Measure-Up Campaign. Funds raised through the campaign help support programs and opportunities that enhance the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities throughout the community.

The St. Caspar’s Knights of Columbus have been longstanding advocates and supporters of individuals with developmental disabilities. The Fulton County Board of DD is grateful for their continued partnership, generosity, and commitment to promoting inclusion and community engagement.

— Press Release

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