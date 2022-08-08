Delta Public Library August News

Facebook

In honor of Neil Armstrong’s Birthday, they will be sharing something special at the library!

-The library will be closed on Tuesday, August 9 & Monday, September 5

-Board Meeting August 17, 7 p.m. open to public

-Card Class August 20 – 10-noon, registration required, 3/$7

-Book Club August 18 at 2 p.m. – The Bookwoman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson. The book for September is The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner

-Paint Class – stop at the library or visit us on FB to see a picture of the painting – Saturday, August 27th from 10- noon, registration is required, $25

Outdoor Games that can Be Checked Out: Bocce Ball, Cornhole, Croquet, Dominoes, Ladder Ball, Ring Toss and Yard Dice

Attention Seniors: Fulton County residents ages 60 and older can get help with Medicare and Social Security questions, bills, insurance, applications, assistance programs and more!

Valerie Edwards, Information and Referral Specialist for the Fulton County Senior Center is taking appointments at the Delta Public Library for August 10 between 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. To make an appointment, contact Valerie at 419-337-9299. This is a free service provided by the Fulton County Senior Center.

Snack bags are available for children 17 and under who come to the library to check out books or participate in the library activities.

Dial-a-Story 419-822-5200 for August: 8th Billy Goats Gruff; 15th The Three Little Pigs; 22nd The Princess and the Pea; 29th Labor Day

Summer reading may be over but the Ocean of Possibilities is never ending at the Library. Go and try out the Puppet Theater and see what story you can tell.

Congratulations to all the Summer Reading Winners. See the list posted in the children’s area. Storytime is back starting in August.