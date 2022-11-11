Delta School Board Member Completes Jail Sentence In Connection With Theft

Delta resident and current school board member Timothy Bower completed a 2-day jail sentence on theft charges.

Bower was instructed to report to CCNO on November 4th in order to complete the 2-day sentence.

This was in addition to the payment made to Walmart in relation to the theft.

Bower plead no contest in March of 2022 and was found guilty. He was fined $500 with $400 suspended and was given 180 days of jail time with 178 days suspended.

He was also ordered to stay off the premises of Walmart for 2 years.

Bower had previous resigned as the head of the Defiance County Development Disabilities Board due to being charged in both Defiance and Henry Counties for separate offenses.

In regard to the Henry County charges, Bower plead guilty to theft in the Henry County Court of Common Pleas for a Felony in the fifth degree.

The court stayed the criminal proceedings in order for Bower to participate in treatment instead of a conviction. It was also ordered that $485.00 would be paid as restitution to the victim.

The Delta superintendent was contacted for a comment regarding the legal issues of one of its school board members.

Superintendent Ted Haselman stated that the school had no comment regarding the issue.

In addition to the no comment, Mr. Haselman also stated that Ohio Law does not allow for the removal of a sitting school board member by the school or other board members.